“Take those points” Journalist reacts to Arsenal win against Burnley

Arsenal fan and journalist Charles Watts holds the view that the Gunners displayed a less-than-spectacular performance in their match against Burnley this afternoon and is happy that they finished the game with all three points

Mikel Arteta’s squad entered the game on the heels of two domestic losses but aimed to capitalise on their 2-0 victory against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Burnley is enduring a challenging season following their return to the Premier League and is eager to secure a win in any available game.

They exhibited a strong defensive performance in the first half, making it difficult for Arsenal to break through until added time.

Despite Burnley fighting back to equalise, Arsenal managed to score two more goals, securing a comfortable victory.

Watts acknowledges that Arsenal’s performance may not have been optimal, but he emphasises the significance of securing the crucial points