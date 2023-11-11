Arsenal News Latest News

“Take those points” Journalist reacts to Arsenal win against Burnley

Arsenal fan and journalist Charles Watts holds the view that the Gunners displayed a less-than-spectacular performance in their match against Burnley this afternoon and is happy that they finished the game with all three points

Mikel Arteta’s squad entered the game on the heels of two domestic losses but aimed to capitalise on their 2-0 victory against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Burnley is enduring a challenging season following their return to the Premier League and is eager to secure a win in any available game.

They exhibited a strong defensive performance in the first half, making it difficult for Arsenal to break through until added time.

Despite Burnley fighting back to equalise, Arsenal managed to score two more goals, securing a comfortable victory.

Watts acknowledges that Arsenal’s performance may not have been optimal, but he emphasises the significance of securing the crucial points

He tweeted:

“Not great, but given who is out, take those points and get into that international break and hopefully have some players back after that.

“Trossard lively again, Saliba decent and Zinchenko (what a goal that was) very good.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Burnley 3-1 is comfortable and it is a good way to go into the international break.

The players will return in better shape, and hopefully, we will recover some important players as well.

  1. Its unlikely that we will get our most key missing players back in time for the Brentford match. JESUS will still not be fit. Nor will PARTEY.

    ODEGAARD , WHO KNOWS, BUT FAR FROM CERTAIN. All from MA s last press conference statement on injuries.

