“Take those points” Journalist reacts to Arsenal win against Burnley

“Not great, but given who is out, take those points and get into that international break and hopefully have some players back after that.
“Trossard lively again, Saliba decent and Zinchenko (what a goal that was) very good.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Beating Burnley 3-1 is comfortable and it is a good way to go into the international break.
The players will return in better shape, and hopefully, we will recover some important players as well.
Its unlikely that we will get our most key missing players back in time for the Brentford match. JESUS will still not be fit. Nor will PARTEY.
ODEGAARD , WHO KNOWS, BUT FAR FROM CERTAIN. All from MA s last press conference statement on injuries.