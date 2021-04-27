Takeover talk claimed to put Arsenal in the race for Haaland

Daniel Ek has admitted an interest in a takeover bid of Arsenal Football Club this week, and his bid is snowballing at present.

The Spotify founder announced his want on his Twitter account that he was interested in mounting a bid to takeover the club, and fans of the club have been excited by the prospect of being taken over by a fan, who just so happens to be one of the richest entrepreneurs on the planet.

The Express now claims that his takeover bid will include a huge boost to our transfer budget this summer as he looks to bring Arsenal back into contention for major honours, and claims that Erling Haaland would be a possibility also.

The Norwegian international is the hottest property in world football at present, with a move more or less guaranteed inside the next 16 months with a release clause triggering next summer.

Clubs are touted to try their hand in convincing the BVB to part ways with the key asset this summer however, in fear of being one of many in the queue when his price is cemented in the following close-season.

I struggle to believe that Haaland wont already have an idea of which club he wants to play for when he leaves Dortmund, but if Ek is willing to fund a mega-overhaul of the squad, you never know who that could attract.

Patrick