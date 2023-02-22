Talented 23-year-old Serie A man dreams of playing for Arsenal

Lecce man Morten Hjulmand is a huge Arsenal fan and as he shines in Serie A, he dreams of playing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 23-year-old moved to the Italian top flight in 2021 and has been a consistent performer for his team, with reports around the competition detailing his progress.

Several clubs are reportedly circling the midfielder and he is likely to move to a bigger European side sooner than expected.

It remains unclear if Arsenal has scouted him as they add more players to their squad, but Gazzetta dello Sport reveals the midfielder’s dream is to wear their red and white shirt.

He had pictures of Patrick Vieira in Arsenal kits in his room as a child and continues to support the London club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the biggest clubs in the world and many players supported us while growing, so this is not a surprise.

Several stars have the same dream, but we can only sign a player if they are on our wishlist and it remains unclear if that applies to Hjulmand.

As we develop into potential league winners, the quality of our targets also improves and we will hardly want a player from Serie A who does not play for one of the top clubs there.

WATCH – Our Irish friends from the Arsenal Supporters Club DublinArsenal have made another podcast discussing our superb comeback against Aston Villa- It’s a great listen!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids