Talented Arsenal youngster attracting interest from Spain

Arsenal’s Miguel Azeez can go out on his second loan spell of his career, as clubs in Spain circle around for his signature on a temporary basis.

The 19-year-old made the switch to the south of England at League One side Portsmouth last season.

However, having just made 10 appearances for Pompey, it was there for everyone to see that it didn’t go successfully.

He returned to Arsenal mid-season and featured for their youth sides for the remainder of the season.

But that is a level he has already outgrown, so both the club and the player will certainly be looking for a move away, to get more minutes under his belt.

Three Spanish clubs are believed to be keen to bring the young midfielder to their base, with Girona leading the race.

Girona are keen to land Azeez

Miguel Azeez in talks over a season-long loan move to Spain. Girona currently leading the way to sign him. 🇪🇸 #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 5, 2022

The competition at midfield is immense at the Emirates Stadium for the time being, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, new summer arrival Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny will all be fighting for a place in Mikel Arteta’s first team.

Hale End graduate Charlie Patino may also be considered ahead of the queue. A season out on loan at a club he features regularly will be massive for Azeez.

There is no doubting the quality that the young gun possesses. He’s a calm figure at the center of the park, who can pass and dribble with great effectiveness.

Azeez’s talent is crystal clear

The 19-year-old has made 60 appearances for the youth sides of Arsenal, scoring 10 and assisting seven times. He has also made an appearance for the senior squad of Arsenal, as he came off the bench to feature in the Europa League match against Irish side Dundalk in December 2020.

A pre-season with Arsenal can also help him massively. There is also a case of retaining him until the January transfer window, giving him minutes in the Europa League and League Cup fixtures until then.

However, as it looks unlikely given the players Arteta already has at his disposal, a loan move now will make the most sense.

Yash Bisht

