Talented teenage La Liga winger is “excited to join Arsenal.”

Villarreal winger, Yeremy Pino, has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in this window.

The youngster has been developing well under the leadership of Unai Emery, and he is now one of the first names on their team sheet.

However, Villarreal will sell him for the right price and Arsenal’s interest will probably be welcomed if they move for him before this window shuts.

Pino himself is reportedly not bothered whether he stays or leaves Spain.

On the idea of wearing the white and red shirt of Arsenal, the football journalist, Dean Jones, insists he is excited about the idea.

He said in a video on The Football Terrace YouTube channel: “They are still on the case of Yeremy Pino, who scored in a win at the weekend for Villarreal.

“He’s going to continue to play for his club as normal, but I’m told he is very much open to a transfer like this and would be excited to join Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our current team is exciting to watch, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strengthen it further.

Pino is still developing his game, and he will become even better if he moves to Arsenal now.

However, there might be too much competition for a place for him, and we probably need to allow him to remain at the Spanish club for some time to become more mature.

