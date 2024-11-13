Talking about refs, let’s discuss Michael Oliver refereeing Arsenal games

So let’s take a step back and look at Mr Oliver’s performance in one SPECIFIC area – his determination to stop time wasting, especially during the games he referees concerning The Arsenal.

Let me take you back to early in the Chelsea game, when Raya wanted to take a quick free kick.

The Chelsea defender, Colwill, deliberately walked across his path, thus preventing this from happening.

Mr Oliver did not caution the player, unlike the time he yellow carded Trossard for time wasting, resulting in the sending off against City115.

Of course, apart from understanding that Mr Oliver didn’t want to “spoil the spectacle” in this particular game, I waited with baited breath to hear what another “expert referee” would make of it in the sky studio… a certain Mr Mike Dean.

His explanation was that he suspected Mr Oliver was doing what he used to do during games – let the first one go with a warning to the player.

Of course, the pundits in the studio were amazed at this, with Neville asking where this was in the rule book?

Just as Dean was asked where, in the rule book, it was stated that he should not use VAR correctly in order to protect another PGMOL member.

Likewise there is nowhere in the rule book that says Mr Oliver was correct in keeping Kovacic on, during our home game with city115 for entertainment value, while sending Trossard off via two yellow cards (one for delaying a free kick remember) and not worrying about the entertainment side of the game when we played city115 in our away game.

Neither can I find anywhere in the rule book that a player can be yellow carded twice in one incident…. yes, Mr Oliver, once again against The Arsenal!!

Now, am I right in saying that both of these gentlemen from the PGMOL are/were corrupting the game, by their refusal to follow the rules and inviting, in Mr Oliver’s case, a definite bias against The Arsenal?

Should either Mr Oliver or Mr Dean even be in a position to decide and preach about refereeing, let alone the PGMOL knowing that this is going on – are they not corrupt as well?

Ken1945

