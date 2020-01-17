According to Goal Brazil, Arsenal chief Edu Gaspar will reportedly hold a meeting with the representatives of Atletico Paranaense ace Bruno Guimaraes between Friday and Saturday.

Goal Brazil add that the Gunners are yet to table an official offer for the 22-year-old, although they reiterate that a bid is expected in the coming days.

It’s claimed that Paranaense are expecting to receive a fee between £21m to £25.5m (€25m to €30m) for their promising star.

This news certainly seems quite surprising given that well-renowned journalist David Ornstein claimed on the Athletic’s Transfer Daily podcast (subscription required) that a reported move for the ace was ‘just media speculation’.

We could certainly do with some fresh legs in the middle of the park and it would be great if the club targeted a move for a high-potential player that could partner Mateo Guendouzi for the many years to come.

Guimaraes made 35 appearances across all competitions for Paranaense last season, the ace managed to contribute four goals and three assists in these outings.

The youngster is largely used in a traditional central midfield role, but he has also featured as a defensive midfielder for the Brazilian outfit.