TalkSport presenter hits back at Arteta over his comments about lost points

Talk Sport presenter Natalie Sawyer has hit back at Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal gaffer insisted an apology is not enough for the VAR mistake that cost his side two points against Brentford.

The Gunners could have won the game if VAR had drawn the offside line in Ivan Toney’s equalising goal for the Bees.

However, that never happened and Arsenal drew the game 1-1, but the Gunners received an apology.

Arteta rejected it and said only giving back the points would do for him, as the Arsenal gaffer insists it was a significant setback for his side.

However, Sawyer has hit back at him and said via Mirror Football:

“This has been getting on my goat for a while – the fact Mikel Arteta has kept going on about ‘give us our two points back’, that has riled me a lot.

“I think it’s deluded and very disrespectful from Arteta to assume, with 20 or so minutes to go, that you were going to win that game against Brentford. I know I’m going to say that, it’s my team, but that has really riled me.

“I think it’s totally wrong and disrespectful to a Brentford team that had more chances in the game, they had a greater expected goals [xG] rate. Why would you just assume that you would have won that game? I don’t understand it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As close as this title race is, every single point is essential and that draw to Brentford was a considerable blow.

VAR decisions have proved costly for us this season and officials must begin to get it right before it causes even more problems for us.

It is ridiculous to think human error could still be a problem after the technology was introduced.

