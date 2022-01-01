TalkSport pundit puts the blame on two Arsenal players for Man City loss

TalkSport commentator, Tom Rennie, has pointed accusing fingers at Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes for costing Arsenal against Manchester City.

The Gunners have just been beaten 2-1 by the Premier League champions, but it is a game that could easily have gone the other way.

Bukayo Saka’s sweet strike gave the Gunners the lead, and they went into the halftime break with it intact.

However, a few minutes of madness in the second half ensured Arsenal would struggle to earn a point from the fixture.

Xhaka (who else?) fouled Bernardo Silva in the penalty box and conceded a penalty which Riyad Mahrez converted.

Gabriel was then sent off for a second bookable offence two minutes later.

Rodri was in the right place at the right time to score City’s winner in the 93rd minute.

Rennie says Arsenal were great on the whole, but these players let them down.

He tweeted: “Xhaka & Gabriel cost Arsenal today. A real shame as they were great on the whole. Partey was the star man for me, bossed the midfield.”

Arsenal had been in this game for most of it before giving away City’s first goal.

If Gabriel had finished the match, we probably would have won it, but this Arsenal team is a gift that keeps on giving.

Their performance in this game clarifies that we are lacking leaders on the field.

Hopefully, one player will emerge to lead by example in the remaining games of this season.