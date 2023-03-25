Talksport pundit urges attacker to snub Arsenal

Former Aston Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor does not think it makes sense for Kaoru Mitoma to move to Arsenal at the end of this season.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the exciting Brighton winger as he shines for the Seagulls.

Brighton and Arsenal have a very good business relationship which has helped the Gunners to add new players to their squad from the South Coast club.

Ben White and Leandro Trossard are two players who have swapped the Amex for the Emirates and some other players could follow them when the term ends.

But Agbonlahor wants Mitoma to spend another season at Brighton before looking for a new club.

He tells Football Insider:

“Mitoma has been excellent, obviously, for Brighton but it’s so different when you go to a top club.

“We’ve seen it so many times with players who can’t do it at the higher level after making the step up.

“Just because you have a good season doesn’t mean you’re instantly going to succeed when you move for £60million or £70million.

“I think Mitoma should stay at Brighton another season and go to the next level because they’re a club on the up.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mitoma is such an exciting player and Brighton will struggle to keep him in their group beyond this season.

The attacker is in stunning form for Roberto De Zerbi’s side and will be a superb player to have off the bench at the Emirates.

Regardless of what Agbonlahor thinks, if we do not move to sign him, another club will.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…