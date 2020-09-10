Talksport’s Super Computer predicts where Arsenal will end next season

The Premier League will be back this weekend as Arsenal starts their bid to end the next campaign in a top-four position by taking on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Since the appointment of Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have looked like a reborn team and they will hope to build on that in this campaign.

After winning the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, fans are very hopeful that this campaign will be a successful one.

The club’s transfer business has also been impressive and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the cusp of signing a new deal, it seems like this season might even see the Gunners challenge for the Premier League title.

Talksport usually reboots their Super Computer and ask it to predict the position of the teams at the end of the season.

They did that in the last campaign, and they have done it again. For the record, their Super Computer is not the most trustworthy predictor in the world, but it has managed to make some bold predictions and that of the 2020/21 season will not have delighted the Arsenal fans.

The Super Computer was asked to predict how the Premier League table will look at the end of the coming season, and Arsenal ended in the 5th position.

One good news is that the Gunners finished above Tottenham who ended the campaign in 6th.