Tammy Abraham reveals how close he was to joining Arsenal

AS Roma attacker Tammy Abraham has revealed he turned down a move to Arsenal because of Jose Mourinho’s call.
Abraham has been the subject of interest from the Gunners for a long time and they wanted to add him to their squad when he left Chelsea.
However, Abraham opted to move to Serie A instead, where he is working with Mourinho.
Arsenal reportedly remains interested in his signature as he struggles for goals in the Italian top flight and Abraham could happily play for another London club apart from Chelsea.
He says via Tutto AS Roma:
“It was time to leave Chelsea, and I was talking to different clubs in England and Europe. My attention was drawn to a certain London club. I didn’t have to move anywhere, I knew the area well. It was Arsenal. My father is a huge Arsenal fan so he was very enthusiastic, everything was fine. Then José called me,”
Abraham is a fine attacker, but he has been underwhelming in Serie A and would not make our current team.
We need a physical striker to complement the attackers we have on our hands now, but Abraham does not seem to have the output to match his physique, so we need someone else in the squad.
Since Arsenal cannot sign any new strong physical striker player in this month of March. But wait till next summer transfer window before they can sign one if they want to.
Right now, winning the Epl title this season by the Gunners is the main priority in front of them that they want to execute successfully to the letter. Before the Arsenal manager, the club’s technical director and the club”s managing director will start to think of to sign a new physically strong built tall striker of a regular high goals scoring returns of 2o goals and above at the top level of the game.
But if Folarin Balogun successfully finished his long season loan spell at Reims. And scored 20 League goals plus for Reims this season before he returns to his parent club side Arsenal in the summer. Arsenal may not need to sign a new top quality striker of a high goals scoring repute. As Balogun could fill this role adequately for Arsenal next season. So let us wait to see.
But Tammy Abraham turning down the chance he had to join Arsenal to pick up Jose Morinoh call is his baby to nurse.