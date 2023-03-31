Tammy Abraham reveals how close he was to joining Arsenal

AS Roma attacker Tammy Abraham has revealed he turned down a move to Arsenal because of Jose Mourinho’s call.

Abraham has been the subject of interest from the Gunners for a long time and they wanted to add him to their squad when he left Chelsea.

However, Abraham opted to move to Serie A instead, where he is working with Mourinho.

Arsenal reportedly remains interested in his signature as he struggles for goals in the Italian top flight and Abraham could happily play for another London club apart from Chelsea.

He says via Tutto AS Roma:

“It was time to leave Chelsea, and I was talking to different clubs in England and Europe. My attention was drawn to a certain London club. I didn’t have to move anywhere, I knew the area well. It was Arsenal. My father is a huge Arsenal fan so he was very enthusiastic, everything was fine. Then José called me,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abraham is a fine attacker, but he has been underwhelming in Serie A and would not make our current team.

We need a physical striker to complement the attackers we have on our hands now, but Abraham does not seem to have the output to match his physique, so we need someone else in the squad.

Watch our brilliant Arsenal Women beat Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League Semi-Finals (World class strike from Frida Maanum!)

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…