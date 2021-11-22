Target names Arsenal whilst admitting he’s ‘ready’ to join a bigger club

Renato Sanches has told reporters that he is ‘ready’ to join a bigger club after being asked of supposed interest from both AC Milan and Arsenal.

The Gunners have a good working relationship with his current club Lille, having brokered deals to sign Gabriel Magalhaes and Nicolas Pepe in recent transfer windows, and according to reports we could well be set to return for another of their stars.

Sanches shot to fame at Euro 2016 with Portugal, receiving the call-up for the tournament shortly after having agreed a move from Benfica to Bayern Munich, earning the Young Player of the Tournament award after helping his side to become European Champions.

His career has been a bit of a rollercoaster since however, failing to settle in Germany and eventually being shipped out on numerous failed loan spells before being sold to Lille at a loss to Bayern.

He has since found his footing again, and is once again being linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and the player himself believes he is now ready to take on that challenge, insisting that he ‘wasn’t ready’ for the challenge he took on when he was 18.

“When I arrived at Bayern [in 2016, at 18], I was not ready to play in such a club, Renato told L’Equipe(via Football Italia). “I was very young. And when I got ready, the opportunity to play with this team never came.

“Today I feel ready. I understand football better, I have more experience, I know what to do to play in this kind of club and that changes everything.”

Sanches continued: “Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested but I don’t know.

“I spoke with my agent, I know which clubs are calling and which are not, but I can’t tell now. But I know I’m ready. If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me.”

I have to admit that I have my reservations about signing Sanches. While it would be great to see the guy who performs for his country make his mark in the Premier League, I’m not sure there is enough inclination to prove that he would be a hit in England, let-alone in our team.

His spell with Swansea is our best grasp on how he could take to the rigours of the English game, and he would surely admit that he didn’t set the division alight in his time in Wales.

Do you believe Arsenal should pull out all the stops to bring in a now-mature Sanches? Or do you agree with me that such a move would deem more of a risk than alterative options?

Patrick