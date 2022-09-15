Target scores Champions League goal amidst strong links to Arsenal

Marco Asensio scored Real Madrid’s second goal to secure a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League last night, with the midfielder strongly linked with Arsenal and AC Milan at present.

The 26 year-old has played a limited role for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this term, and showed his frustrations on the touchline when realising that he would not be coming off the bench at the weekend.

The Italian boss didn’t overlook him in successive matches however, being brought on with just under 30 minutes remaining on the clock, and he duly delivered with an important goal.

His future remains up in the air however, with all of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Eden Hazard seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, and an exit is strongly mooted.

With less than 12 months on his contract, he could well be one of the bargains of the winter window, and while we were linked with a move in the summer, we failed to bring in a winger before the window closed shut on September 1.

Asensio has been used less and less in recent years, but at the age of 26, his best years should still be very-much ahead of him. It wouldn’t hurt to add some experience to our squad, without breaking our transfer policy too strongly, with him showing last night that he still has what it takes to play at the top level.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…