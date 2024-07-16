Tavares and Lokonga are just two more in a long list of players that Arsenal give away for nothing

Mikel Arteta continues to get away with washing his hands of talent the moment he thinks a player doesn’t suit his ethos.

A manager’s role is to get the best out of the resources he has.

Yet where the loan market used to be part of a youngster’s development at Arsenal, the club now mainly use it to get an asset off the wage bill while their contract runs out.

This can happen a couple of times at a big club. In the law of averages not every signing is going to work out, and then you find yourself with an individual on too big a salary to expect others to pay.

If you think if you have read this article before you have because it’s got to the point where I could write a whole team in terms of how much talent had their contracts ripped up or loaned out until, they become free agents.

The latest two are Nuno Tavares and Sambi Lokonga. Of course, the Gunners have failed to get a transfer fee for either with incredibly now about to experience their third move away while being employed by Arsenal.

That’s approx. 25 million just wasted.

The reason moves to Sevilla and Lazio respectively took a while to finalise was because Edu tried for a while to insist both clubs agreed on an obligation to buy.

Their employers haven’t even pretended that the youngsters had a future in North London.

Both held firm and called our bluff.

Sevilla got their way with only the option to make the switch permanent while Lazio will only be contractually obliged to invest if certain targets are met.

This is the problem we have created ourselves.

Why would a potential suitor meet any asking price when they know if you hold firm enough Arsenal will eventually be willing to give players away if it means cutting costs?

Even if our manager occasionally pretended, he would be willing to keep anyone if their value wasn’t met, you’d be more likely to get a fee.

I can’t tell you how unusual it is for how many players our boss has given up on.

It’s not his fault. I blame the Kroenke Family for not making it part of the job criteria to manage the tools you have, and making the Spaniard think that discarding assets worth millions is not normal procedure.

Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Sokratis, David Luiz, Chambers, Bellerin, Maitland Niles, Pepe, Elneny, Cedric all left the Emirates for nothing. That doesn’t happen at most clubs.

Taveres and Lokonga will have only 12 months on their deals when their loans are finished.

