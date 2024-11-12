Tavares and Vieira enjoying two different loan spells

Arsenal’s loanees Nuno Tavares and Fabio Vieira recently squared off in a high-profile Europa League clash, with Tavares’ Lazio ultimately claiming a 2-1 victory over Vieira’s FC Porto. Both players were on the pitch for over 80 minutes, showcasing their abilities in what has been a productive season away from the Emirates. Arsenal sent them out on loan to gain experience and consistent playing time, but Tavares’ standout performances may have them reconsidering his future at the club.

Tavares has excelled in Serie A, thriving in Lazio’s setup and contributing significantly with assists. His impressive form has caught attention, as he currently leads the league in assists, a statistic that underscores his value on the field and highlights his potential to fulfil Arsenal’s ambitions on the left flank. Given his contributions in Italy, Arsenal might wish they had kept him on hand to strengthen their defence and add depth in a demanding Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Fabio Vieira has seen regular minutes with FC Porto, even though his team has experienced mixed results. Following the Europa League defeat, Vieira started again in the Primeira Liga, but Porto suffered another setback, losing to Benfica. Despite these contrasting outcomes, Vieira’s consistent presence on the pitch is crucial for his development and readiness for future contributions at Arsenal.

Arsenal Media reports that while Tavares’ and Vieira’s clubs are experiencing different levels of success, the main objective—ensuring both players see regular action—has been fulfilled. Vieira is set to return to Arsenal at the end of the season, but Lazio has an option to buy Tavares. Given his impactful performances, it’s likely Lazio will exercise that option unless Arsenal decides to bring him back, perhaps reassessing his role in the squad.

With both players growing in skill and experience, Arsenal’s loan strategy is paying dividends, potentially giving the club a stronger roster of talent to draw from or leverage in the transfer market.

