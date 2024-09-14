Arsenal loanee praised for his “great potential” after impressive Serie A debut

During the summer, Arsenal left back Nuno Tavares completed another loan move away from Arsenal. The fullback joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021, and there were high expectations that he would be the left-back Mikel Arteta was looking for. But this was not the case. Arteta didn’t regard him as his best choice at left back; thus, he’s gone out on loan for the last two seasons.

He was on loan at Marseille in Ligue 1 in the 2022–23 season, as well as Nottingham Forest last season. This season, he signed on loan with Lazio, and he made an impressive maiden appearance before the international break.

In his Serie A debut for the Italian side, the Portugal star produced 2 assists. An injury repeatedly postponed his debut before he passed fit to finally play against AC Milan, where he helped his team tie with the Rossoneri at 2-2. Of course, his outstanding debut has earned him praise from Serie A fans.

Notably, Lazio manager Marco Baroni has stated that he has a lot of potential and that he wants to build a structure around him that would bring out his best. Baroni believes the Arsenal man is a star, and he will do everything he can to have him in his team.

The Lazio boss said via Zero Zero, “He played his last game in February last year, so…He’s a player who has great potential.

“Tavares is a boy with great potential. It’s no coincidence that he played for Arsenal. What is more, he is a player for whom we now have to create a path”,

“He played very well against AC Milan, we were expecting him because he arrived and had a small problem and stopped.

“I’m convinced that we’re going to create the right fabric and structure so that he can give his best and emerge because he has incredible potential.”

It’s fantastic to hear Tavares is off to a bright start at Lazio; perhaps he’ll put in a decent performance on loan to secure himself a new home since it is unlikely he’ll ever establish himself at the Emirates Stadium. T

avares’ loan transfer to Lazio has an obligation to buy, contingent upon the fulfilment of certain undisclosed requirements. Notably, the obligation to buy, if invoked, includes a sell-on clause for the Gunners.

Darren N

