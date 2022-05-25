Tavares reveals which experienced player has been very helpful

Nuno Tavares has praised Granit Xhaka for the influence he has in the Arsenal dressing room and for being helpful to the players.

Xhaka is one of the oldest members of the current Arsenal squad, having joined the Gunners in 2016.

The Swiss midfielder was the club’s captain in the 2018/2019 season before getting stripped of the honour after he clashed with its fans.

He has since become a key player at the Emirates, and some fans are warming up to him.

Although he hasn’t been offered the club’s captaincy again, he clearly has good leadership qualities, and he has been using them in the dressing room.

Speaking about his influence on the team, Tavares told the Counter Attack Podcast: “I don’t know why people spoke about Granit. He’s a leader, everybody respects him and his mentality is key for us.

I think the way he talks with young players I think is enough to be happy to play. He knows what to tell the players. To give some confidence sometimes the coaches don’t understand how to speak with the players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka remains one of our best players and it is great to hear a teammate discuss his influence on the team.

We expect the midfielder to continue playing a pivotal role in our team for the foreseeable future, so he would remain an important dressing room figure.

Hopefully, his performance on the pitch will keep getting better so that he would keep his place on the team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section