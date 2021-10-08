Tavares scores one and assists two and other international update from Arsenal’s players

Nuno Tavares was in stunning form for the Portugal Under21s as they beat Liechtenstein at home 11-0.

The Arsenal summer signing scored a goal and provided two assists for his teammates in an impressive showing for his country.

The Gunners reported on their website that the full-back opened the scoring for his country after just four minutes.

He assisted Wolves’ Fabio Silva for the 9th goal of the game and also provided the assist for Portugal’s 11th goal of the game in the second half.

Emile Smith Rowe, Tyreece John-Jules and Folarin Balogun all played as England’s Under 21 were held to a 2-2 draw against Slovenia.

Smith Rowe played the complete match while John-Jules and Balogun were subbed on in the second half of the game.

England had taken a two-goal lead in it, but they let it slip and the hosts came back to draw the game.

Arsenal player of the month, Takehiro Tomiyasu was in action for the entire 90 minutes as his Japan national team suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia.

That loss was their second in three World Cup qualifying matches and leaves them with a mountain to climb in their bid to reach the next World Cup.