Taylor Hinds returns to Arsenal Women: full‑circle homecoming

Arsenal Women have completed the permanent signing of academy graduate Taylor Hinds, returning to the club on a free transfer after her contract with Liverpool expired. The 26‑year‑old full‑back rejoins the Gunners after seven formative years at the club, marking a full‑circle moment as she dons the red and white once more.

Full-circle for Hinds

Hinds joined Arsenal’s youth ranks at just 11, breaking through to make her first‑team debut during the 2017/18 season when she came off the bench in a League Cup victory over London Bees. After spells at Everton and Liverpool, where she became captain and made 131 appearances, Hinds now returns to add WSL and leadership experience to our existing Gunner squad – a side aiming for domestic and European success.

“I’m so proud to have signed for Arsenal,” Hinds shared on Arsenal.com. “I want to push, compete and be winning trophies … You can see what direction Arsenal is going in and everyone at the club wants to win … This is a full‑circle moment … I can’t wait to get started …”

Leadership return to bolster squad depth

Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley commented: “Everybody at Arsenal is thrilled to welcome Taylor back… she is a player with great quality and vast experience of top‑level football” .

Head coach Renée Slegers also welcomed the move, noting Hinds’ versatility and leadership: “I’m excited to get started with Taylor on the training pitch and I’m sure our supporters will join me in welcoming her back” .

Equally effective across both flanks and in midfield, Hinds brings a wealth of experience with her. Her return addresses squad depth and offers insurance amid fixtures in the league and Champions League. Arsenal won the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024/25 and will be aiming to defend that title in next season’s Champions League!

Hinds has worn the Jamaica national team shirt since October 2024, having previously represented England at youth level. She will wear number 24 with Arsenal.

Taylor Hinds’ homecoming is a strategic boost. Her experience and hunger align perfectly with Arsenal’s aims – they want winners, and Taylor is one.

Is this the depth signing Arsenal needed for the full‑back roles? Are you excited to see Hinds return to the squad?

