Team-mate appears to reveal new contract for coveted Gunner

Arsenal youngster Kido Taylor-Hart appears to have a new contract, with team-mate George Lewis congratulating him on social media.

The young winger is the top goalscorer for Arsenal’s Under-18 side this season with 10 goals, and has been attracting attention from clubs in Europe.

Chris Wheatley previously claimed that clubs in Belgium, Holland and Germany were interested in a deal for Kido, but that the Gunners were keen to tie their future talent down to a new deal of their own.

Speaking on a live Q&A on social media, team-mate George Lewis congratulated him on his new deal, with the caption ‘congrats on signing’.

A new deal is yet to be announced officially however, and it could be a misunderstanding of course, but Lewis clearly believed that his team-mate had signed a new deal.

Kido helped our Under-18 side to eliminate West Ham from the FA Youth Cup on Friday, and will hopefully help us push on to close in on the trophy having reached the last eight of the competition.

Our Under-18s haven’t enjoyed their best season this term, leaving them down in eighth spot currently, but a nice cup run could be a big boost.

Do we think Lewis was mistaken or could Kido’s new deal be announced shortly?

Patrick