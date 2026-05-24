Team News, Predicted Arsenal Lineup And Score Prediction v Crystal Palace

Arsenal head to Selhurst Park as Premier League Champions and while lifting the trophy will understandably dominate the headlines, Mikel Arteta still has one huge decision to make before attention turns fully towards Europe.

How strong do you go?

With the Champions League Final just six days away, it feels unlikely we’ll see the strongest possible XI risked for 90 minutes in South London.

Arteta has spoken about maintaining standards despite the celebrations and ensuring the squad stays in rhythm heading into the biggest game of the season, but equally, nobody wants to see unnecessary risks.

Team News

There was positive news ahead of the weekend as Mikel Merino returned to training after five months out following foot surgery, giving Arteta another option as preparations continue for Europe.

Jurrien Timber remains unavailable as he continues his recovery in the hope of being ready for the Champions League Final.

Ben White is Arsenal’s only confirmed absentee after sustaining knee ligament damage against West Ham.

Palace also have one eye on Europe themselves.

Oliver Glasner’s side play their UEFA Conference League Final just three days later and defensive concerns could influence his selection, with injuries affecting parts of their back line.

Predicted Arsenal XI

With all of that in mind, I expect rotation with wholesale changes to the starting line-up.

Arrizabalaga

Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori

Dowman, Norgaard, Zubimendi

Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

The thinking here is simple. Protect key players who will almost certainly be needed in Budapest. Fringe players likely to come in for their more established positional peers.

Score Prediction

Dan Smith has gone for a narrow 1-0 Arsenal victory in the Weekly EPL Predictions, and it feels difficult to argue.

Both teams have bigger priorities immediately ahead, neither manager will want chaos, and the intensity may not resemble a typical final-day Premier League game.

But champions usually find a way.

One final win, one final clean sheet, then the Gunners lift the Premier League trophy before attention turns to the biggest night in recent Arsenal history.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal

What do you think Gooners, would you rotate heavily for this game or keep momentum and go stronger before the Champions League Final?

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