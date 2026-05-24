Team News, Predicted Arsenal Lineup And Score Prediction v Crystal Palace

Arsenal head to Selhurst Park as Premier League Champions and while lifting the trophy will understandably dominate the headlines, Mikel Arteta still has one huge decision to make before attention turns fully towards Europe.
How strong do you go?
With the Champions League Final just six days away, it feels unlikely we’ll see the strongest possible XI risked for 90 minutes in South London.
Arteta has spoken about maintaining standards despite the celebrations and ensuring the squad stays in rhythm heading into the biggest game of the season, but equally, nobody wants to see unnecessary risks.
Team News
There was positive news ahead of the weekend as Mikel Merino returned to training after five months out following foot surgery, giving Arteta another option as preparations continue for Europe.
Jurrien Timber remains unavailable as he continues his recovery in the hope of being ready for the Champions League Final.
Ben White is Arsenal’s only confirmed absentee after sustaining knee ligament damage against West Ham.
Palace also have one eye on Europe themselves.
Oliver Glasner’s side play their UEFA Conference League Final just three days later and defensive concerns could influence his selection, with injuries affecting parts of their back line.
Predicted Arsenal XI
With all of that in mind, I expect rotation with wholesale changes to the starting line-up.
Arrizabalaga
Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori
Dowman, Norgaard, Zubimendi
Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli
The thinking here is simple. Protect key players who will almost certainly be needed in Budapest. Fringe players likely to come in for their more established positional peers.
Score Prediction
Dan Smith has gone for a narrow 1-0 Arsenal victory in the Weekly EPL Predictions, and it feels difficult to argue.
Both teams have bigger priorities immediately ahead, neither manager will want chaos, and the intensity may not resemble a typical final-day Premier League game.
But champions usually find a way.
One final win, one final clean sheet, then the Gunners lift the Premier League trophy before attention turns to the biggest night in recent Arsenal history.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal
What do you think Gooners, would you rotate heavily for this game or keep momentum and go stronger before the Champions League Final?
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I’d love to see Dowman get a run out in this game. There’s no pressure on the game, and he could go out there and show us what a player he could become handled in the right way.
I think there will be quite a few changes for obvious reasons.
Agree Derek, it would be fun seeing him get a full run out today. However, as you mentioned, there are likely to be many changes today including in CP and even the way they play mainly because of the upcoming final they have. If Max did extremely well today, MA would need to make certain he realizes that it’s not really a normal day at the office.
Derek,
I think we’ll see Max start as attacking right midfield today.
This is the game with least pressure both to players,tacticians and fans. Let’s have maximum changes to enable many of our players feature
Had to play the reserves against palace it will do them good time to shine show Arteta what you got hope they all come through un injured
This is vital for both teams and it’s fortunate that nothing is riding on the result this afternoon
It’s a difficult decision as:
A) pride means we don’t want to lose our first game as Champions and also last league game of season
B) we have a chance to get to 20 clean sheets which would be remarkable for a season
C) someone else mentioned we need our players to be sharp … if almost 2 weeks between Burnley and PSG that’s too long …though the heat also today will be an issue so I expect some of the players to make an appearance
For.me Mosquera has to start at RB as likely Timber won’t be fit .
So :
Raya
Mosquera Saliba HIncapie Calafiori
Norgaard MLS Dowman
Madueke Jesus Martinelli
Subs on at 60 /70 mins for a run out
Ode…he still hasn’t played that many
Gabriel in place of Saliba
Zubamendi for MLS.as he hasn’t played much recently either
Maybe Arteta will give Annous Harriman and Salmon a run out also
COYG
Forgot Merino…is he back to play ?
Nwaneri is also back from France