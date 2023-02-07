Team News Update: Arsenal Women v Manchester City in FA Conti Cup semi-final. Walti back! by Michelle

Arsenal have issued a team news update ahead of their FA Conti Cup semi final clash with Manchester City and it’s good news indeed.

Lia Walti has not been on the pitch for the last few matches due to an injury. Lia Walti is coming back into the squad after missing recent games, said Eidevall. There’s no concerns there for Wednesday.

Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema remain out most likely season-long with ACL injuries. An update was released on Teyah Goldie too, who is herself recovering from an ACL injury with boss Eidevall saying On Teyah, she has still not been able to fully come back after the ACL injury, and we had a minor implication on the later stages of her rehab process, which forced her to wear a boot. But, as far as I’m aware of now, that boot is no longer used so it was not a long-term thing. Let’s hope she can be back on the pitch with us soon.

The Form Guide tells us this will be a tough match between two of the top 4 Women’s Super League teams with Arsenal 3rd and Man City 4th on goal difference only – though Arsenal have a game in hand. But, this is not the WSL – this is the FA Women’s Conti Cup and both teams are Champions in that Arena, Arsenal having won the cup five times in the eleven years it has been running whilst Manchester City have won the cup 4 times and are the current holders.

The twelfth Final will be held at the Crystal Palace ground, Selhurst Park on 5th March, kick-off at 3pm UK it will be broadcast live on the BBC. So if our Gunners can make it past Manchester City they will face either West Ham or Chelsea on that date.

Our Gunners can do this in my opinion. Much has been made of Arsenal’s lack of goal-scoring capability but with 21 shots, with 9 on target, against West Ham at the weekend they are very capable of creating the chances with Jonas saying after the West Ham match I know if these players get the same opportunities in the next game, they will put them away. I am 100% confident of that.

Arsenal have not won the Conti Cup since 2018, now is our time!

Michelle Maxwell

