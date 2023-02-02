Team Review, predicted line-up, score prediction: West Ham v Arsenal Women in WSL

Predicted line-up, score prediction: West Ham Women v Arsenal in WSL clash by Michelle

With Jonas Eidevall’s shopping spree over after the transfer window doors slammed shut on 31st January, the Arsenal Women squad has been re-shaped throughout the month. See what the Arsenal squad now looks like below.

Eidevall was always going to be very active in the January transfer window, particularly with the loss of his top goalscorers and assisters, Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema, to ACL injuries within 4 weeks of each other in November and December last year. He was on the hunt for a prolific striker to add to his January haul but alas it was not to be, with clubs refusing Arsenal offers for international strikers including Benfica’s Cloe Lacasse, Manchester United’s Alessia Russo and Lyon’s Signe Bruun.

While Arsenal lost both Jordan Nobbs to Aston Villa and Mana Iwabuchi to Spurs, Eidevall also managed to bring in 4 very internating, young, international talent, 2 of which have already scored their debut goals for the Gunners! All 4 of Arsenal’s new recruits have made their full debuts and look raring to go..

All of this makes predicting Jonas Eidevall’s starting line-up,`to take on West Ham, rather interesting indeed, but I’ll have a go!

D’Angelo

Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley, Weinroither

Little (C), McCabe, Walti

Blackstenius, Foord, Hurtig

I also think that we’ll see some interesting substitutions in the second half, with run-outs for all of our new internationals as well as perhaps Michelle Agyemang who scored her first goal for the seniors at the weekend. See my full match preview below.

I am predicting a score of 3-0 to Arsenal, although West Ham’s 4 new recruits consist of 3 fairly experienced defenders that we haven’t seen in action yet..

What is your predicted team? And what do you think the final score will be?

Michelle Maxwell

