Arsenal’s Team Tactics Is Costing The Gunners More than Players’ Weaknesses

Team Tactics Is Costing The Gunners More than Players' Weaknesses

This Arsenal team is getting found out consistently in this campaign. Opponents realized that once they put two defenders on each of Martinelli and Saka, they are able to tame the majority of the gunners’ attacking channels. They have found out that the team is tame at attacking through the middle.

The key problem in the team is the way the team is set up from the midfield. Arteta seems to underrate opponents’ attacking abilities. That is why he is isolating Rice while expecting a fullback to support him at the base of the midfield, as the other two midfielders who primarily are attackers are positioned to press like number tens.

When the attacking midfielders receive the ball from deep, opponents understand so well that they have few options with the ball, hence they mark the wingers and press the supporting fullback. This set-up does not allow fast and incisive passes which are some of the major strengths of the team last season.

Without the ball, the team’s center forward is deployed in a deeper position to add body to the middle. When the team attack, the forward is hardly the target of the final passes.

Arteta need to change some personnel in the middle to create stability. He should deploy a capable midfielder to partner Rice in the middle so that Rice can have the freedom to roam when necessary. And let the fullbacks focus on their main duties as fullbacks. While the attackers will have the freedom to focus on attack knowing the the double pivots would shield them from sudden breaks from opponents.

With the injury to Partey, either Jorginho or Elneny should partner with Rice. They might not be our favourite players but they are the most natural players available to play the missing role. This shows that the team is short in the holding midfield position. Jorginho especially has long passing ability which can field our pacy attackers from deep.

The issue of a tall and good finishing center forward is important too. I doubt if that can be sorted in this window. I expect a short term fix by a loan if the coaching team are interested. Such an attacker would give the team several options to attack.

If Arteta does not fix the problems in the team as soon as possible, he should forget about winning any trophy this season.

