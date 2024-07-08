Teammate admits he understands why Arsenal wants to sign top Spanish attacker

Unai Simon insists he understands why Arsenal and other top European clubs are eyeing a move for Nico Williams.

The attacker is one of the best Spanish talents available and has been in fantastic form for both his club and country for a long time.

Williams is a key player for Spain at Euro 2024, and Arsenal is eager to add him to their squad at the end of the competition.

The Gunners are in the market for new players, and despite having several top attackers, Williams is firmly on their radar.

He signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao shortly before the Euros and insists he is happy playing for the Spanish club.

However, Arsenal remains eager to sign him and might accelerate their efforts when the Euros end.

Asked about the interest in his club and country teammate, Simon says, as quoted by Estadio Deportivo:

“Nico can play wherever he wants and that’s what he’s going to do. Well, honestly, I think it’s normal that you hear all these rumours that Nico can go to Barca, that he can go to Chelsea, to Arsenal… It’s normal that you hear that because Nico is a player who right now could play in most teams in the world because of what he is showing in this Euros, because of the growth that Athletic have had this season and because he is very decisive in many situations,”

Williams has been one of the best players in Europe and we can understand why the attacker is being followed by other clubs.

We have to do our best to ensure he joins us if there is a slim chance he will change clubs.

