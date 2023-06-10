Teammate admits his team fear Arsenal target will leave

Pervis Estupinan, a player at Brighton, has expressed concerns about potentially losing his teammate Moises Caicedo during the current transfer window, especially after seeing Alexis Mac Allister move to Liverpool.

Brighton boasts some of the Premier League’s top talents, making it likely for them to be targeted by larger clubs like Arsenal.

Arsenal has been performing well both on and off the field and is determined to make changes to their squad.

During the previous transfer window, Arsenal made a push to sign Caicedo, but Brighton rejected their approach, fearing that it could disrupt their season.

It is expected that Arsenal will return with an improved offer in the current window, while other Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, have also shown interest in Caicedo.

Estupinan, who plays alongside Caicedo for Ecuador, is now concerned that his teammate might leave him on the south coast of England.

He said via The Evening Standard:

“Having a player of Moi’s [Caicedo] characteristics, we all fear that he will leave.

“If he stays, I will be very happy to keep playing alongside him and enjoying his football.

“If he goes, I will wish him all the best because he is a good lad, a good professional and he is a machine.”

