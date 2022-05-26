Teammate full of praise for Arsenal youngster who hasn’t played for Arteta yet

Marcelo Flores is one of the many youngsters currently developing their game at the Emirates, and he seems to be a top player in the making.

He is yet to make his first-team debut for Arsenal, but he has been courted by the several national teams that he is eligible to play for.

He is currently a member of the Mexican national team, which clearly shows that he has the talents to thrive on the big stage.

As they prepare for their next international fixture, one of his teammates there, Tecatito Corona has now revealed that the youngster has a special talent.

“I know him little, but what I’ve seen is different, he has things, hopefully he can add to the team,” said Corona as quoted by Sport Witness.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta has continued our tradition of promoting exciting young players to the first team, and the Spaniard will probably have a plan for him.

At 18, the Canadian born player still has so much development to do and Arteta can be trusted to ensure he doesn’t rush the attacker into first-team action and give him too much burden to carry.

