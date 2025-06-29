Teammate urges Arsenal La Liga target not to leave

Arsenal are considering a move for Cristhian Mosquera during this transfer window as they look to reinforce their defensive options. While the Gunners have spent several weeks searching for a new striker, they are now also paying close attention to bolstering their back line. Mosquera has emerged as one of the promising young defenders in European football, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

The Valencia player recently represented Spain at the Under-21 European Championship, which concluded yesterday. His inclusion in the squad came as no surprise given the solid form he displayed at club level throughout the season. He has continued to demonstrate maturity and composure well beyond his years and is widely regarded as one of the top U21 defenders on the continent.

Arsenal Eye a Move for the Young Spaniard

The Gunners believe Mosquera fits the profile of the type of player they want to integrate into their long-term plans. As Mikel Arteta continues to reshape his squad, the emphasis remains on signing individuals who possess both talent and potential. The club sees the young defender as someone who could add depth to their defensive setup while also developing into a future starter.

Valencia is known to be a selling club, and if Arsenal are able to meet their valuation for the player, a deal could progress quickly. With financial uncertainty still surrounding Los Che, they may be tempted to accept a substantial offer. However, not everyone at the Spanish side is in favour of allowing their top talents to depart.

Valencia Captain Urges Talents to Stay

Club captain Jose Gaya has made it clear that he would prefer to see Mosquera and other rising stars remain with the team. In a statement quoted by Metro, he said: “I would like them (Cesar Tarrega, Yarek Gasiorowski and Mosquera) to continue growing here because they can still bring a lot of joy to the fans.”

Despite Gaya’s wishes, players like Mosquera may feel that the time is right to take a step forward in their careers. The chance to play at a higher level and challenge for major honours could ultimately influence his decision to leave an unstable Valencia side for a more ambitious project at Arsenal.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…