Teams across Europe join Arsenal in battle to sign quality midfielder

Marca claims that more teams across Europe are showing interest in signing Arsenal target, Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian midfielder has emerged as one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his team.

Partey has been developing a reputation as a fine box-to-box midfielder over the years.

Last season, his performances began to be noticed by top sides including Arsenal and Atletico Madrid face an ever-growing list of teams looking to steal their man.

Arsenal has made him their top midfield target and they have asked Atletico about signing him.

The Spaniards want to keep him and they have insisted that the Gunners pay his release clause if they want to sign him.

Arsenal has been focusing on their other targets for now and they might miss out on signing him.

This is because Marca claims that more teams are looking to sign him this summer.

The report claims that he has continued to attract attention from teams in Germany, England and Italy.

Arsenal doesn’t have too much money to spend in this transfer window, however, the Gunners can still raise more funds by selling some of their players before the transfer window closes.