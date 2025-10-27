Ted Drake: The Arsenal legend who united London football for one special night

On the night of 11 September 1979, one man brought two London football clubs on either side of the Thames together for a joyous occasion.

His name was Ted Drake, the former goal-scoring maestro who led Arsenal’s attacking “Golden Era” during the 1930s under George Allison. The Southampton-born forward, who also represented Hampshire in cricket between 1931 and 1936, remains a towering figure in Arsenal’s rich history.

Drake still holds the record for the most goals scored in a single English top-flight match — seven – achieved in a 7-1 thrashing of Aston Villa at Villa Park on 14 December 1935.

Arsenal’s unstoppable marksman

After joining Arsenal from Second Division Southampton in 1934, where he had been the club’s top striker for two seasons following his move from non-league Winchester City, Drake became an instant success at Highbury.

He was the fastest player in Arsenal’s history to reach 100 goals, doing so in just 108 games, and set a benchmark of 44 league goals in the 1934/35 season as Arsenal claimed their third consecutive league title.

During the 1936 FA Cup Final against Sheffield United, despite playing with his leg strapped due to injury, he scored the only goal of the game to deliver victory at Wembley.

Today, Drake remains Arsenal’s fifth all-time leading goalscorer, with 139 goals in 184 appearances to his name.

From Arsenal great to Chelsea pioneer

After his playing career was cut short by injury following the Second World War, Drake turned to management. He began at Hendon and Reading before making history at Chelsea, becoming the first person to win the English top tier as both a player and a manager. In 1955, he guided Chelsea to their first-ever league title – a milestone that remains one of the most significant moments in the club’s early history.

Drake later had spells at Fulham, taking on multiple roles from scout to assistant manager, and even spent six months working alongside Vic Buckingham at Barcelona.

His testimonial took place on 11 September 1979, as Arsenal faced Fulham at Craven Cottage. The match, which clashed with England’s 1-0 win over Denmark in a European Championship qualifier, attracted only 3,035 spectators.

Despite the low turnout, the night held great meaning. Future Arsenal star Paul Davis made his debut, while Paul Vaessen opened the scoring with a stunning 25-yard strike before striking the woodwork later in the match. Steve Gatting levelled late on to secure a 2-2 draw, with Drake’s family proudly watching from the stands.

Also featuring that night was former Gunner Peter Marinello, who had left Highbury under Bertie Mee after a contract dispute. After the match, Drake – who would later have his name immortalised on the Emirates Stadium – was presented with £5,000 upon his retirement.

Beyond his footballing legacy, Ted Drake is remembered with a plaque at Highbury Square, arranged earlier this year by his great-grandson Liam Harding. His ashes have rested there since 1995, following his passing at the age of 82.

Liam Harding

