Teddy Sheringham insists this one decision could make Arsenal champions

Arsenal has come close to winning the Premier League title in back-to-back seasons, but each time, they have fallen short, with Manchester City emerging as champions.

The Gunners have been in fantastic form for at least two seasons, yet they still cannot surpass City to claim the title of champions of England.

Every season, their goal remains to become Premier League champions, and the expectation is the same this term.

As the new campaign begins this weekend, fans will expect the Gunners to secure a win in their first game against Wolves.

A victory in that match would set a positive tone for the season. However, Teddy Sheringham believes they need a new signing to become champions—specifically, Ivan Toney of Brentford.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“For me, I still think they need a centre forward who can finish things off. A player like Ivan Toney would be a massive addition for Arsenal and I think if they signed him, they would be even stronger title contenders.

“If they had a player like Toney, who is something a bit different to what they have, a big presence who can lead the line, then Arsenal would be the finished article. I’m very surprised that they’re going for more defenders and not signing a striker.

“I like Gabriel Jesus, I think he’s a very good player, but he’s not going to score you 25 goals a season, which is what you need if you want to win a title.”

Toney remains one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and he will do a fantastic job for us.

However, Mikel Arteta seems to be looking at another profile, and we hope he gets the right signing.

