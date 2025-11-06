Teddy Sheringham makes a comparison between Arsenal and Tottenham defenders

William Saliba and Gabriel are widely regarded as one of the best centre-back partnerships in world football, yet Teddy Sheringham believes Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven operate at a similar level. Since forming their defensive partnership during the 2022/2023 season, Saliba and Gabriel have played a crucial role in making Arsenal one of the toughest sides to face across all competitions. Their composure, tactical awareness, and cohesion have been integral to the team’s defensive solidity, earning praise from fans and pundits alike.

Several clubs around the world have also established strong defensive pairings, but Saliba and Gabriel appear to function on a distinct level. Their communication, timing, and understanding allow Arsenal to maintain structure and confidence at the back, creating a foundation for the team’s overall performance. While both players continue to receive accolades for their performances, the debate remains whether other partnerships, such as Romero and Van de Ven, match their quality.

Saliba and Gabriel’s Defensive Prowess

Saliba and Gabriel’s impact on Arsenal’s defence cannot be overstated. Their ability to read the game, win aerial duels, and coordinate with teammates has significantly reduced the number of goals conceded. Arsenal’s coaching staff consider the duo essential to the team’s success, reflecting the high regard in which they are held internally. The pair have also demonstrated consistency, adaptability, and resilience, qualities that have been essential in navigating the challenges of both domestic and European competitions.

Despite this, Sheringham has expressed a contrasting opinion. As quoted by Football London, he said, “Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are in the same category as Gabriel and William Saliba. Everyone talks about the best Premier League centre-back pairing being Gabriel and Saliba. You can also make a case for Liverpool’s defensive partnership: Virgil van Dijk is still a fantastic player, although there are still question marks around Ibrahima Konate. But I would place Van de Ven and Romero in the same bracket as those two pairings.”

Debate Over the Best Centre-Back Pairings

Sheringham’s assessment highlights the ongoing debate about the world’s top defensive partnerships. Very few observers would fully agree with his comparison, as Gabriel and Saliba’s performances have arguably set them apart from their peers. Their combination of technical skill, tactical intelligence, and consistency provides Arsenal with a defensive advantage few teams can match. Nevertheless, Romero and Van de Ven have shown impressive qualities, suggesting that multiple pairings could contend for recognition among the elite.

While opinions may differ, one point remains clear: Saliba and Gabriel continue to exemplify the qualities of world-class defenders, maintaining Arsenal’s defensive strength at the highest level.

