Teddy Sheringham says Real Madrid star is perfect for the current Arsenal team

Teddy Sheringham has tipped Trent Alexander-Arnold to shine in the current Arsenal team if the Gunners decide to pursue a move for the defender. The former England striker believes the right environment could enable Alexander-Arnold to demonstrate the qualities that have established him as one of the most distinctive footballers of his generation.

Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed an exceptional career, becoming a Premier League icon during his time at Liverpool. He won two Premier League titles, the Champions League and several other major honours with the Reds, earning widespread praise for his creativity and his ability to influence matches from defensive positions.

Alexander-Arnold’s enduring quality

The right back has long been regarded as one of the most inventive defensive players in world football. His passing range, crossing ability and vision made him a vital asset for Liverpool, regularly helping to create goalscoring opportunities and unlock stubborn defences.

Following his move to Real Madrid last season, Alexander-Arnold struggled to make his usual impact during what proved to be a difficult campaign for the Spanish club. Even so, there remains a strong belief that he possesses the attributes required to succeed at the highest level and could potentially return to the Premier League in the future.

Sheringham backs Arsenal move

Liverpool would likely be the club Alexander-Arnold would favour if he returned to England. However, Arsenal could choose to make an approach, and Sheringham believes the defender’s qualities would complement the current Gunners side if they were prepared to take a chance on him.

He said, as quoted by the Metro:

“If you put Trent in an organised, structured back four, and they work as a unit, that’s what playing in a team like Arsenal is all about.

“If someone worked with Trent along those lines, coached him to get in the right position at the right times, then I’m sure he could improve in that position to give Arsenal that extra dimension that he brings to a team.”

Sheringham’s comments suggest that, despite occasional criticism of Alexander-Arnold’s defensive abilities, the correct tactical framework could allow him to thrive. His attacking strengths remain unquestionable, and Arsenal could potentially benefit from the additional creativity and quality he would bring to the squad.

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