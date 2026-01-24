Teddy Sheringham thinks Arsenal should accept some poor results

Arsenal were left disappointed by the outcomes of their last two Premier League fixtures, particularly the goalless draw away at Nottingham Forest. While the results did not meet expectations, Mikel Arteta’s side remains top of the league with seven points, despite collecting only two from the last two matches.

Arsenal’s Position Remains Strong

One of the key reasons Arsenal have been able to maintain their advantage is the inconsistency of the teams chasing them. The clubs behind the Gunners have also struggled to put together winning runs, allowing Arsenal to preserve their lead at the summit despite a slight dip in form. Arteta is currently overseeing one of the strongest Arsenal squads in many years, and there is a clear understanding within the club that they cannot allow their winless run to extend to three matches.

The challenge ahead is significant, with Manchester United next on the schedule. The fixture represents another demanding test for Arsenal, as United remain capable of raising their level in high-profile matches. While the Gunners are confident in their ability, the coaching staff and players are aware that no team can expect to win every match over the course of a long season.

Sheringham Urges Perspective

Former striker Teddy Sheringham believes Arsenal must maintain perspective during this period. He has suggested that dropped points are an inevitable part of any title challenge and that the draw against Nottingham Forest should not be viewed as a major setback. According to the Metro, Sheringham urged calm when assessing the situation.

He said, ‘I think Arsenal might be getting ideas above their station very quickly.

‘Going to Nottingham Forest where Forest have played well and they have come away with a draw, it’s not the end of the world.

‘There are a lot of performances where you go to certain places and you get overrun and you come away losing. Everyone has those games.’