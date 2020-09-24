Teenage Arsenal target snubs Gunners interest to sign new deal

Arsenal has been dealt a transfer blow after Middlesbrough hotshot, Calum Kavanagh signed a new long-term deal at the Riverside, according to Sun Sports.

The son of former Premier League star, Graham Kavanagh, had caught the attention of several Premier League sides including Arsenal and Chelsea following his goalscoring exploits with the Boro’s Under18 side.

Celtic were also looking to land him this summer, but Boro has managed to convince the 17-year-old to sign another contract with them for the next three years.

Arsenal had been hoping that he would become the next top youngster that would join their academy this summer, but they will have to move on from him now.

Boro’s academy manager Craig Liddle said via Sun Sports: “We’re delighted Calum has signed a professional contract.

“He’s shown great application and has a real good work ethic.

“He has a long way to go and a lot to learn, but this is another step on the ladder for him and his continued development.”

Kavanagh has started this season in fine form again, scoring twice for Boro’s Under18s in their 3-0 win over Leeds this season.

He has the talent to become a top striker and Arsenal will probably have been the best place for him to develop his game, however, the Gunners might try again in the next three years.