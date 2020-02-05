Teenage midfielder being monitored by Arsenal ahead of a summer transfer

Feyenoord youngster Orkun Kokcu remains on Arsenal radar.

Arsenal could make a summer move Feyenoord’s teenage star, Orkun Kokcu as they continue to monitor his progress.

The Turkey under21 international has been in fine form for the Dutch side and has continuously been impressing for them throughout the season.

He has been on Arsenal’s radar for some months now and the Gunners have been receiving glowing reports of his progress.

Mikel Arteta is drawing up a list of players that he would love to sign when the transfer window reopens in the summer, and Mirror Sports reckons that Kokcu is part of that list.

The same report claims that his current deal runs until the summer of 2023 and that he will be allowed to leave if a suitor pays over £15 million.

He has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season and his two goals and two assists in the league this term has helped Feyenoord to stay third on the Dutch league table behind AZ Alkmaar.

Players that come from the Dutch league tend to do very well in English football and Arsenal has a long history of exciting top quality players that have come from the Eredivisie and have excelled.

I will openly admit that I know little about Kokcu but the little I have read on him leads me to believe that he could prosper under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners made two defensive signings in the last transfer window but that is going to be just the start of the expected revolution under Arteta.