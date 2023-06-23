Teenage midfielder verbally agrees to join Arsenal

Arsenal has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia to bring him into their squad during the current transfer window following the Saint’s relegation from the Premier League.
Lavia, a talented midfielder, has made a name for himself since joining Southampton from Manchester City’s youth team. Despite his impressive performances, he was unable to prevent Southampton’s relegation, and it is expected that he will not stay with them in the Championship next season.
Several clubs, including Liverpool, have expressed interest in signing the young midfielder, but Arsenal appears to be leading the race for his signature.
According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal has now reached a verbal agreement with Lavia, and he has committed to joining them during this transfer window.
While Arsenal’s primary target remains Declan Rice, they are open to adding more midfielders to their squad, particularly if they lose players like Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, as some reports have suggested might happen.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Lavia did well for Soton last season; at 19, he has so much more to learn, which will happen under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.
The Spanish gaffer is one of the best at developing young talents and would be eager to mould Lavia into one of the finest midfielders in the league.
He would be a great signing for Arsenal.
He is very highly rated and luckily for Arsenal his buy back arrangement with Man City does not come into effect until next summer.
Just posting to vent my outrage!
Obviously lavia agreement is amazing, but to be fair, we’ve heard it all before (mudryk and now rice – if he goes to them). Verbal agreements don’t really mean a thing when money starts talking!
But outside of this deal – PARTEY FOR 20 MILLION?!?! Why is it that we have to pay 100 million for a player, but another thT was touted as “the best dm in the league” last season can go for 20?!
In all honesty we think far too much about player happiness. They are on so much money yet we have to think about their wellbeing constantly.
We are improving massively when it comes to transfers IN (I know that we low ball deals a lot and dither a lot, but the targets that we are going for now are genuine “big club” targets), but when it comes to departures we are still WAY below par!
Going forward we need to start holding othe clubs to ransom, otherwise we are going to start to look like the b****es of the league. “You can charge them exorbitant fees for our players, but you can easily nab their players for next to nothing”
20 mil is a JOKE
Would be more excited for this than the Rice transfer TBH
This kid is just one member of the fantastic four, it is looking more like the big one got away again.
From information received, Rice overwhelming concerns which is shared by his dad from joining the Citizens, Is he does not want to be used like Jack Girlish having been sparingly used
.
Surely questions has to be ask on where Edu went wrong, if that transfer indeed falls through.
It has to be investigated properly and appropriate actions taken.
A steady pattern has been developing