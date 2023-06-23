Teenage midfielder verbally agrees to join Arsenal

Arsenal has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia to bring him into their squad during the current transfer window following the Saint’s relegation from the Premier League.

Lavia, a talented midfielder, has made a name for himself since joining Southampton from Manchester City’s youth team. Despite his impressive performances, he was unable to prevent Southampton’s relegation, and it is expected that he will not stay with them in the Championship next season.

Several clubs, including Liverpool, have expressed interest in signing the young midfielder, but Arsenal appears to be leading the race for his signature.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal has now reached a verbal agreement with Lavia, and he has committed to joining them during this transfer window.

While Arsenal’s primary target remains Declan Rice, they are open to adding more midfielders to their squad, particularly if they lose players like Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, as some reports have suggested might happen.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia did well for Soton last season; at 19, he has so much more to learn, which will happen under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish gaffer is one of the best at developing young talents and would be eager to mould Lavia into one of the finest midfielders in the league.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…