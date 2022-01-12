Teenager becomes ths first January signing completed by Arsenal

Arsenal has added an exciting 16-year-old youngster to their group following the arrival of Lino Da Cruz Sousa.

The Gunners haven’t been very active in this transfer window after spending a lot of money on players in the summer.

They have continued signing players and now The Sun reports they have now added Sousa to their roster.

The report states the 16-year-old has joined them from West Brom, where he has been developing very well.

He had been a regular for their under-18 side and also plays for England at the youth level.

He has Brazilian heritage, and those who have watched him believes he is destined for the very top of the game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has been arguably the best club for talented youngsters over the years, with Mikel Arteta continuing the tradition of giving chances to players who have proven their worth regardless of their age.

Charlie Patino is the latest youngster being eased into life among the club’s senior players.

This might have played an important role in convincing Cruz to move to the Emirates.