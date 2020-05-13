Teenager hands himself in to police after vile racist abuse at Ian Wright

Ian Wright shared details of truly horrific messages he’d received.

A teenager has reportedly handed himself in to the police after Ian Wright shared some vile racist abuse he’d been receiving on social media.

The language used is truly too awful to repeat, and one has to hope he faces the appropriate action for this awful hate speech that unfortunately seems to be creeping back into our society.

The BBC have not so long ago reported on worrying figures showing racist incidents in football have risen by around 43%, and it’s important that social media companies also do more to tackle this unacceptable behaviour on their platforms.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, the messages sent to Wright were threatening as well as abusive, and it looks like the guilty party has now handed himself in to the police.

Wright is an Arsenal legend and one of the great characters in football, and will always be loved and respected a great deal more than morons like this.