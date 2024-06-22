Teenager turns down Arsenal offer and will leave this summer

Arsenal has failed in their attempt to keep Amario Cozier-Duberry at the club after he turned down their latest contract offer.

The 19-year-old is one of the finest attackers that the Gunners have groomed, and he has been tipped to have a great future. He has been at Arsenal since he was 14 and has been working his way towards a regular first-team spot, but he has not made any league starts for the Gunners so far.

The club still considers him a talent worth keeping and offered him a new contract. However, a report from Standard Sports claims he has turned them down and will look to continue his career away from the Emirates.

Arsenal has some of the best youngsters in England in their youth teams, but not everyone gets a chance to even debut in the cup competitions as Amario Cozier-Duberry has done.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad to lose a talent, but Cozier-Duberry is nowhere close to playing on our first team, so he probably should leave and build his career at another club.

We have several other youngsters coming through at the club and we expect Mikel Arteta to promote more of them into his first team sooner than later.

