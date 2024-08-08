Teenager’s agent responds to rumours that Arsenal has made an offer to sign him

Thanks to Real Madrid and Chelsea’s relentless spending, every top European club nowadays wants a piece of talent from South America.

Brazil and Argentina have some of the world’s best talents, and clubs in Europe always want to acquire them as soon as possible.

Some even sign deals that will become active when they are of eligible age, and this is why Arsenal has been linked with a move for Brazilian teenager Gabriel Carvalho.

The 16-year-old is a jewel at Internacional and has been tipped to become one of Brazil’s best exports in the coming years.

Arsenal has a fine reputation for talent development, and they signed Cesc Fabregas at 16.

Although Carvalho won’t be able to join them until he is 18, several reports claim they like the midfielder.

However, his agent has now refuted those claims. Augusto Nogueira spoke to Revista Colorada and insisted “absolutely nothing exists” and that nobody from Arsenal “has even spoken about the player”.

Although we like to groom players, we have not adopted Chelsea’s strategy of signing teenagers and keeping them until they are of age, so this rumour is likely untrue.

