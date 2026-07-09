Ten Arsenal stars reach the World Cup quarter-finals as teammate battles await

Arsenal’s influence on the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains stronger than ever after Spain and Belgium completed the quarter-final line-up, taking the Gunners’ representation in the last eight to an impressive 10 players.

When the Round of 16 began, Arsenal had 12 first-team players still dreaming of World Cup glory. Following the latest knockout ties, only two have fallen by the wayside, with Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli the only Gunners to exit the competition at this stage after Brazil’s surprise defeat to Norway. Piero Hincapie’s Ecuador, Viktor Gyokeres’ Sweden and Kai Havertz’s Germany were eliminated prior to the Round of 16.

Merino and Trossard help seal quarter-final places

Spain became the latest nation to book their place in the quarter-finals with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Portugal.

With extra time looming, Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino emerged from the bench to score the decisive goal, keeping Spain’s World Cup hopes alive and ending Portugal’s campaign. David Raya and Martin Zubimendi also progressed as Spain continued their remarkable defensive record, having yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Belgium joined them after an emphatic 4-1 victory over the United States.

Leandro Trossard was heavily involved throughout, going close on several occasions before providing an assist as Belgium eliminated the final remaining host nation. England had already knocked out co-hosts Mexico earlier in the Round of 16, meaning all three host countries have now exited the competition in the Round of 16.

Ten Gunners still dreaming of World Cup glory

Arsenal entered the Round of 16 with 12 first-team players still involved in the tournament. Only Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli have since been eliminated, leaving Mikel Arteta with 10 players still chasing World Cup success.

Arsenal players through to the quarter-finals

England

Declan Rice

Bukayo Saka

Eberechi Eze

Noni Madueke

France

William Saliba

Norway

Martin Odegaard

Spain

David Raya

Mikel Merino

Martin Zubimendi

Belgium

Leandro Trossard

The quarter-finals also guarantee Arsenal teammates will go head-to-head in two of the four ties.

Spain’s trio of Raya, Merino and Zubimendi will face Trossard’s Belgium for a place in the semi-finals, while Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will lead Norway against England’s quartet of Rice, Saka, Eze and Madueke.

With 10 Gunners still involved and at least one Arsenal player guaranteed to reach each semi-final from those two ties, the club’s influence on the latter stages of the World Cup remains as strong as ever.

Upcoming World Cup quarter-finals involving Arsenal players

France vs Morocco (9pm UK today)

Arsenal player: William Saliba

(9pm UK today) Arsenal player: William Saliba Spain vs Belgium (Friday 8pm UK)

Arsenal players: David Raya, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi vs Leandro Trossard

(Friday 8pm UK) Arsenal players: David Raya, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi vs Leandro Trossard Norway vs England (Saturday 10pm UK)

Arsenal players: Martin Odegaard vs Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke

(Saturday 10pm UK) Arsenal players: Martin Odegaard vs Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke Argentina vs Switzerland (Sunday 2am UK)

No current Arsenal players involved.

What do you make of Arsenal having 10 players still involved at the World Cup? Is it a sign of the squad’s growing quality under Mikel Arteta, or a concern with so many key players facing extra minutes before the new season?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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