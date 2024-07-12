Ten big talking points to come out of the Euro 2024 Semi-finals – Lamine who?

Carrying on the series, here are 10 things we have learnt from the Euro 2024 Semi Finals ….

Remember The Name!

In an era where the modern football fan quickly forgets, it’s easy to take Lamine Yamal for granted.

Having started all of his nations fixtures in Germany and having already played for Barcelona 50 times, some might not comprehend just how unique those stats are for a 16-year-old!

Most managers, no matter how talented the teenager, wouldn’t dare throw the youngster in at the deep end. At the very least if they felt compelled to include him in their squad, he would have a place on the bench.

Not just is Yamal starting every game at the Euros, he’s doing so for one of Europe’s powerhouses. Not just does he look not out of place; you could argue he’s been the player of the tournament?

Not just has he been assisting; on Tuesday he became the youngest ever scorer in the history of the competition.

Even Deschamps, Mbappe and French media and supporters put their disappointment to one side to acknowledge they had witnessed something special. An “I was there” moment.

A Picture’s Worth a Thousand Words

Sometimes someone can do something so special words are not enough to comprehend how unique the achievement.

Certain facts underline how unusual what Lamine Yamal is doing at 16.

He’s so young a tutor has been brought with the Spanish camp to help the teenager with his schoolwork.

There are laws that he’s doesn’t meet.

He’s got a teammate who is older than his dad!

A picture doing the rounds on social media is a certain Lionel Messi holding a baby Yamal back in his Barcelona days.

An image that makes me feel very old.

Back in 2007 Diario Sport and UNICEF were running an annual charity drive, where winners of a raffle got to take a photo with Barca players.

The Yamal family were successful and the player they were paired with was a 20-year-old Messi.

Obviously, all eyes were on the Argentine superstar. Little could anyone realise that Messi was in fact holding a future player who in many ways would replace him as the next big superstar at the Nou Camp

Golden Boot

In alot of tournaments there is often a player who goes under the radar and comes out of nowhere to steal the show.

Dani Olmo didn’t start Spain’s opening two fixtures or the last 16 and Quarter Final ties.

The 26-year-old only started the last group game because his country had already qualified so Le Fuente made wholesale changes.

As a sub the midfielder scored against Georgia and then replaced an injured Pedri Vs Germany where he opened the scoring.

It was only because of Pedri’s issues that Olmo started on Tuesday.

His winner over France means that he’s scored 3 times despite only 2 starts.

5 other names also have the same total of goals, but Olmo would currently win the Golden Boot based on his 2 additional assists.

He’s 4/11 for that to happen.

A Harry Kane strike would change that. The England captain is 9/4 to finish top scorer.

Morata injury

At least he was able to joke about it the morning afterwards, confirming he will be fit for Sunday.

Yet the Spanish captain was not impressed and clearly worried about his knee the night before when a security guard accidentally slid into him.

Imagine if that led to the striker missing the biggest game of his career?

Someone would have lost their job over that.

Just because the 31 old can now laugh off the incident it should still be taken seriously.

Crowd trouble has been an issue in Germany in terms of cups being thrown and the amount of pitch invasions.

In this instance, security slipped because they were chasing an intruder who was trying to get a selfie with the players.

The Man Without the Mask

In the semi–Final Mbappe had permission to be able to play without his mask.

Some might think it not a coincidence that it then took him only 9 minutes to create France’s only goal from open play at Euro 2024.

In what should be a warning to Yamal, the French captain was once a teenager a country adored, but he’s getting little sympathy in his homeland right now.

Believed to have struggled to even sleep with a broken nose some are questioning Deschamp for starting the 25-year-old. Others feel that injury disguised other fitness issues.

Harsher critics say he should be tougher to get over the nosebreak.

Theories for his poor form include getting involved in politics and the distraction of joining Real Madrid.

In classy fashion though, the skipper wasted no time admitting he and his team had failed which shows the standards they have set themselves.

This is a man already with a World Cup medal. If a nation can turn on him then who is safe?

Au revoir

The majority of France were not really in a reflective mood on Tuesday.

Hopefully though when the dust settles, Olivier Giroud will get his flowers.

The striker had announced pre-tournament he would be retiring from international football after the Euros.

It’s not the farewell the 37-year-old wanted, playing only 60 minutes in Germany.

Deschamps pointed out he was the sole survivor from the manager’s first ever squad.

In those 12 years the former Gunner won a World Cup and became his nations greatest ever goal scorer.

He is leaving Europe to play in America next season.

Ce nest pas un adieu

Do you want to know what I respect so much about Didier Deschamp?

In a word where fans are so fickle and reactionary, he has a self-assurance.

That’s what happens when you lifted the World Cup as a player and a manager.

He doesn’t get carried away when being hyped up, he’s not panicking when things go wrong.

For 12 years he’s stuck to his principles and convictions and won’t be pressured into changing his ethos.

The 55-year-old was very honest in his appraisal of the last month but clearly is not going to be hounded out of his job.

The French Football Federation have always been content with him to remain in charge for the 2026 World Cup and it seems that will only change if the man himself makes that choice.

‘They Are Breaking Football ‘

That’s what Ronald Koeman said at the full-time whistle of Wednesday’s Semi Final.

I’m not accusing anyone one of conspiracy, but I was already questioning UEFA decision to appoint such a high-profile match to an official who was banned for six months for accepting a bribe.

That was always going to come up in conversation if any controversial decision was given on Wednesday night.

In the ref’s defence, he didn’t originally award England a penalty, only doing so when VAR advised him to take another look at the screen.

It has not gone down well in the Netherlands.

Virgil Van Dijk believes officials should have to face the media to explain rules that are ‘changing all the time ‘.

The Dutch skipper added, ‘ I don’t know if I should say something about that,’ he told beIN Sports. ‘I said it to the Dutch media. I think it says it all that the referee went in quite quickly after the game’.

VAR Explained

Christina Unkel has been paid to be a VAR and rules analyst. With two games to go she would have been telling her family how well the job has gone.

Some even say it’s what has made ITV’s coverage superior to BBC.

She’s even gone head-to-head with Roy Keane accepting that she has to defend technology that is not popular with many.

When Denzel Dumfries missed kicking the ball, connecting with Harry Kane instead, Mrs Unkel had to explain to viewers why under the laws she’s trained to know this wasn’t going to be a spot kick.

As she’s saying, this the official is being ordered by VAR to look at the monitor.

So literally the opposite of what she is saying is happening making the point of her work redundant.

She spent the day on social media trying to explain why she was originally correct, and that Video Technology was wrong to get involved.

What’s worse?

Her not understanding the legislation she is paid to teach. Or admitting that VAR is being used incorrectly?

Southgate?

For nearly a month we have heard all the things that are wrong with Gareth Southgate so it’s only right we use the same energy when he gets things correct.

He’s either making his substitutions too late or using the wrong personnel.

Pundits and social media were at it again Wednesday night. After being told all week to drop Harry Kane and Phil Foden, getting grief all tournament, the manager is then questioned for bringing both off for Palmer and Watkins.

Watkins being picked ahead of Toney raised eyebrows.

Yet clearly the boss felt this game tactically suited the Aston Villa striker.

In the 90th min, the subs combined to send England to their second successive European final.

Oh …and before people try to speak their agenda …. yes, Ollie Watkins was on the front and back of newspapers!

Dan

