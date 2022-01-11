Ten days that could define Arsenal’s season that has come earlier than usual

Following Arsenal’s exit from the FA Cup at Championship side Nottingham Forest, we are now faced with the prospect that within the next ten days we could be out of all competitions and no longer in the top-four.
Obviously, we would still be in the top-four race but a loss to Tottenham on Sunday and we would be below them having played two more games.
Liverpool, stronger than they would have been last week, will be favourites to progress to the Carabao Cup final, even without Sadio Mane and Mo Salah and that means our next three games could be season defining.
Being positive, one could argue that we beat Tottenham and we start to negate the advantage they have with games in hand and this is probably the perfect time to face the Reds.
But the problem we have is that the performance against Forest, even with fringe players shows that we still have that inconsistency about us and we do have a habit of collapsing each season around this period, usually in February and March.
In conclusion, the next ten days will determine how much progress we have made as a club, how stable Mikel Arteta’s position really is and how much confidence the fans retain in the process.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Beating Liverpool and spurs are two big asks. I’m not sure we could beat either of them on current form.
That’s a tad harsh given our current form prior to the FA Cup. Unless current form only refers to the last game. If that’s the case, I agree, on current form we won’t beat either and would struggle to beat a pub side.
On the wider issue, losing these three games won’t define our season unless your definition of success is winning the League Cup and doing the double over Spurs. There will still be a bucket load of points to play for in the PL.
Stay optimististic bro,the team will need it
I don’t really care about the minor competitions, but we have to win all EPL games before Man United come to the Emirates
I believe the January transfer window will strongly affect our results this season. If we don’t loan at least one player, we’ll have to rely on our youngsters
I’ve always seen the EPL and FA Cup as priorities and the League Cup as a great comp for the youngsters.
Now that we embarrassed ourselves in the FA Cup (credit to Nott For) I believe we should be all guns blazing for the 4th spot now. If we win the League Cup I’d say 5th place is acceptable.
There’s no excuse now, no European games and out of the FA Cup as early as possible…all the other teams going for 4th spot will have a lot more games than us this season so it’s our best chance for 4th spot in years.
I’m confused, I can’t seem to understand why Arteta let Maitland-Niles go with games like Liverpool and spurs at hand, yet we are not linked to any concrete news, I struggle to believe we won’t loose 3 games in January,
Arteta should be creative, he can play Ben White in midfield with Xhaka and play holding/chambers with Gabriel in defense,
Our team for this period should be :
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu- Holding – Gabriel- Tierney
White- Xhaka
Smith-Rowe / Odegaard
Saka- Lacazette- Martinelli
4-3-3 / 4-2-1-3
That would require a degree of flexibility from MA