Ten Hag insists his Manchester United team can stop Arsenal

Erik Ten Hag knows the scale of the task waiting for his Manchester United team when they face Arsenal this weekend, but the embattled manager believes they can still pose a threat to the Gunners.

United has struggled for much of this season, and many expect them to face difficulties in the game against Arsenal.

Although Arsenal won the reverse fixture, they needed a late flurry of goals to secure the victory.

The upcoming game at Old Trafford is even more crucial because Arsenal must win to remain in the title race until the final day of the season.

Manchester City will be closely watching the match, knowing that if their neighbours manage to stop Arsenal, they could secure the title before the final day of the season.

Despite having several injured players in his squad, Ten Hag remains confident that his team can achieve a positive result against Arsenal.

He told the United website:

“We know they are one of the best teams or probably the best team. You can discuss about this. Is City the best team or is Arsenal at this moment the best team? Very ball secure, so very good structures and we know we have to play absolutely to our maximum levels to get a result. But we are capable of it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even though we expect to win, no one believes the game against United will be an easy fixture.

The Red Devils will not lie down and allow us to walk over them, so we have to go there and get the result through hard work.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.