Ten Hag wishes he had an Arsenal player on his current team

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has named one Arsenal player that he wishes his team had signed.

The Red Devils are far behind Arsenal in their rebuild, and the Gunners have been strengthening their squad with several new signings recently.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has challenged for the Premier League title in the last two seasons and bolstered their squad with the record-breaking signing of Declan Rice in the last transfer window.

Rice has been nominated for the Player of the Season award, a testament to the remarkable impact he has made at the Emirates this campaign.

Committed to excellence, Arsenal remains a formidable force, and Ten Hag believes his team would benefit greatly if they had signed Rice.

He said, as quoted by Metro Football:

‘He’s a very good player. He would absolutely have fitted here.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is no manager who will not wish he signed Rice because the former West Ham man is a complete footballer who makes everyone around him look much better than they are.

This is only his first season at the Emirates, and he is already showing us that we will reap a good reward for adding him to our squad.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.