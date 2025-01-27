Ten man Arsenal prove they’re still in the title race!

Arsenal kept their title hopes alive on Saturday with a hard-fought victory away to Wolves.

Riccardo Calafiori secured a narrow 1-0 win for the Gunners, slicing in a half-volley from inside the area after a lacklustre clearance from the home side.

However, it wasn’t the “same old Arsenal” in terms of Mikel Arteta’s side dominating possession without finding the net—it was quite the opposite.

The contest was closely fought, with Arsenal surprisingly controlling less possession (48.4%) than Vitor Pereira’s team (51.6%). Arsenal only edged Wolves by one more effort on target (4), while both teams registered the same number of total shots (9) during the 90 minutes.

Discipline-wise, the North Londoners were not at their best, with Myles Lewis-Skelly shown a red card just before the break following a clumsy challenge on Matt Doherty.

But it wasn’t just Arsenal who struggled to keep their cool. Joao Gomes was sent off for Wolves in the second half after a nasty tackle on Gabriel earned him a second yellow card in what was a fiercely contested encounter.

Once the match was over, Arteta spoke to the Arsenal media team, emphasising the importance of the victory in the title race, especially with Liverpool still leading the pack.

The Spaniard said: “Yes, I’m extremely proud of all the players. You can talk about our courage, you can talk about the spirit, but as well as about intelligence. The way they managed emotionally the game, it was unbelievable. And especially with what we have to face and how they felt about it.”

He added emphatically: “All of them, just face the situation, the challenge. We went to the second half, the only message was to go out there and help to win the game. That’s it.”

The Gunners proved they can win gritty, hard-fought matches—ones that are often decisive in a title race. Six points adrift of Liverpool, Arsenal remain firmly in the hunt.

Liam Harding