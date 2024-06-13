TEN reasons why Arsenal should stick with Kai Havertz as our Number 9 next season

Gooners may have to trust Kai Havertz to lead Arsenal to success. Arsenal’s quest for a striker is proving more difficult than planned. The transfer links to Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyokeres cooled, and it’s surprising that Benjamin Sesko, a big target, chose to stay at RB Leipzig, while Alexander Isak, another target, hinted that he would choose to stay at St. James Park.

Some are not sure that Havertz, who scored and assisted 15 goals in the final 14 league games of last season, is not the right guy to lead Arsenal’s attack. Here are some reasons to trust Havertz to lead Arsenal’s attack next season:

– Havertz is already settled into the team and has learned Arteta’s tactics

– Havertz is versatile; he’s able to play almost any position in midfield and attack, so whichever situation or position he finds himself in on the pitch, he’ll always have a way out. He can comfortably receive the ball in both the wing corridor and the midfield area.

– He possesses the top ability to move without the ball. He can comfortably drop deep.

– He’s almost immune to injury or having to stop playing, and he has great physical attributes (ideal height) to go to combat for Arsenal.

– He’s not afraid to participate in disputes and collisions, which can have a strong impact on fixed situations and air combat.

– He possesses a unique spirit and personality, an element lacking in the Arsenal squad.

– He shines in big games or key moments of the match.

– He’ll be leading the German Euros attack, which will continue to give him confidence and sharpen him to be the striker he ought to be.

– His finishing gets better and better as his confidence increases.

– He changed Arsenal’s summer transfer plan because, compared to the goal scorers available in the transfer market, he is still the person who best fits all of coach Mikel Arteta’s requirements for the role of No. 9 at this time.

What do you think? What did I forget?

Sam P

