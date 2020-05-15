Ten Things we Learned From In Lockdown with Jack Wilshere (Wenger and Injuries)

You can find part 2 of this Lockdown episode on Arsenal.com. In this part Jack Wilshere focuses more on the injury issues he’s never quite recovered from and how it led to his Arsenal exit.

Here are 10 Things We Learnt In Lockdown With Jack Wilshere (Part 2)

England Let Him Down

Jack Wilshere suffered what he thought was a ‘slight knock’ against Switzerland in a man of the match display. England ‘s medical team equally didn’t take the injury seriously, allowing him to spend an entire summer/pre-season with an ankle that would eventually require surgery.

He Thought He Would Be Out Injured For 2 Weeks

The midfielder claims Arsenal’s medical team, including those still at the club were brilliant in trying to help him regain fitness. Maybe though someone could have given him a heads up? He started with his foot in a cast, thinking his injury would be cured within a fortnight. A month later screws were being fixed into his ankle and he would miss the majority of that season. In truth he’s been plagued by the problem ever since.

That Norwich Goal

Our team goal against Norwich won most goal of the seasons polls for 2013-14. Yet it didn’t surprise the scorer himself. Wilshere says that reflected how Arsenal Wenger coached his players to play. In training they would do a drill where three players had to thread the ball around without touching 50 mannequins.

Winning The Cup

Jack Wilshere explained what made ending our trophy drought so special was many of the squad who lost in our last Wembley Final were still around. Ironically, he was best friends and lived with Szeschny who apparently took the loss to Birmingham hard. The two would sit at home while playing PlayStation as teenagers discussing the dream of one day winning trophies with Arsenal. You can never take that moment away from him.

Arsenal and England Couldn’t Agree

Jack Wilshere would play on the right side or in a midfield of 2. Long term though the plan was for him to be in the number 10 role. For England though Roy Hodgson would utilise him in the holding role where he could pick out passes. The only problem being Mr Wenger completed disagreed with that assessment meaning Super Jack was in a unique situation of playing two different positions at the Emirates compared to when on international duty

Mr Wenger Called His Bluff

Upset over how much football he missed Jack Wilshere was frustrated that he was starting the 2016 campaign only coming off the bench. One day he sat with Arsene Wenger and suggested it be best if he go on loan, thinking his manager would assure him of more minutes. He was heartbroken when his coach agreed, realising he needed to prove, not just his talent, but that his body was strong enough. On reflection he says this shows how selfless the Frenchman was. He could have prioritised the squad but knew this was the best thing for the players development.

Wenger Told Wilshere He Could Leave

Despite 33 games for Bournemouth, Arsenal were not willing to offer Wilshere a new contract based on his injury record. Arsenal Wenger sat on an exercise bike next to him and said he understood if the midfielder wanted to now find a new club. Instead the Englishman backed himself. He observed the competition in midfield and believed he could force his way into the starting eleven. He was correct …

He Was Offered A New Deal

Despite Jack not being happy with the original offer, Mr Wenger convinced the board to make a deal both parties would agree on. From February 2018 Wilshere believed he had earned a new contract with it just needing signed. That was until his manager announced he was leaving that summer.

Left Because Of Emery

Essentially if Mr Wenger were still around Jack Wilshere would have extended his contract.

With his new deal built on incentives and on how often he played, it made little sense to work with a coach who might not rate you (he knew Arsene did). So, he was advised to wait and see who would be in charge of Arsenal. One of the first things Unai Emery did was to tell the midfielder he wouldn’t be in his plans

He Wants To Come Back

He said he spent too long at Arsenal to not always see himself as an ‘Arsenal Man’. In fact, his dream was to be a one club man. Based on him starting his coaching badges (working with kids mostly) the interviewer asked does he see himself returning as a coach, to which the player answers, ‘I like to think I’ll return one day …in some capacity’.

Dan Smith